Music Bank Lineup (EP.1184 November 3rd)

TAEMIN- Guilty [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV









Taemin from SHINee has made a triumphant return to the music scene after a hiatus of two years and five months with his fourth mini album titled "Guilty." The album includes six captivating tracks, with the lead single "Guilty" featuring a fusion of string instruments and dynamic synth sounds that craft an irresistibly catchy melody. In his own words, Taemin describes "Guilty" as a song that delves into the complexities of selfish love, where one's passion for another person takes precedence without regard for their emotions.





Taemin's meticulous attention to detail shines in the choreography of the title track, designed to pique the curiosity of the audience. Notably, a key moment in the performance involves Taemin putting his hand under his shirt and gripping his neck, an innovative move created in collaboration with the renowned choreographer Casper. Furthermore, Lee Bada, another accomplished choreographer currently featured in Mnet's Street Woman Fighter, also contributed to shaping various aspects of the dance routine.





As reported by the Hanteo chart, 'Guilty' achieved a remarkable milestone by selling an impressive 104,796 copies on its initial release day, which was on October 30. This extraordinary achievement has established 'Guilty' as Taemin's top-performing album in terms of first-day sales, surpassing even his third mini-album 'Advice,' which recorded approximately 60,000 units sold on its own release day.



