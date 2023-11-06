KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (OCT 30th - NOV. 6th)

NiziU –HEARTRIS [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV

NiziU, a Japanese girl group under JYP Entertainment, recently made their official debut in South Korea with the release of their first Korean single album, "Press Play." This debut is part of JYP's effort to promote K-pop globally through localization.





The group, consisting of nine Japanese members, underwent rigorous training to develop their K-pop identity and learn the Korean language. They expressed their excitement about this opportunity to connect with Korean fans through performances, fan meetings, and TV appearances.





Their single album, "Press Play," features the title track "Heartris," with lyrics written by Park Jinyoung, who also provided valuable guidance to the group. NiziU has already gained recognition with their earlier releases, such as the pre-debut single "Make You Happy" and their second LP, "Coconut," which achieved success on Oricon's and Billboard Japan's charts.





For NiziU, this Korean debut represents a fresh start and a chance to showcase their unique charms to a broader audience.



