Seventeen’s new album has debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.





According to Billboard, the band’s 11th EP, “Seventeenth Heaven," earned a total of 100,000 equivalent album units in its first week ending Nov. 2, driven almost entirely by CD sales, placing it at No. 2.





The album also set a new record for first-week sales in K-pop history, by selling over 5 million copies.