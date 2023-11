NewJeans will kick off the 2023 League of Legends (LOL) World Championship finals with a performance during the opening ceremony.





The final games will take place on Nov. 19 at Gocheok Sky Dome, and NewJeans will perform "GODS," the 10th official theme song for the LOL World Championship, released on Oct. 4. It will be their first live performance of the song.





The LOL World Championships is one of the grandest spectacles in the world of esports. Last year, a staggering 74 million people viewed the event online.