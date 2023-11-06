KBS historical series ‘Goryeo-Khitan War’ to premiere Nov. 11

“Goryeo-Khitan War”, a much anticipated historical epic series and special project celebrating the 50th anniversary of KBS as a public service provider, is set to premiere on Nov. 11.





The historical series, set to air on KBS2TV, is about two men uniting a nation under tolerant leadership and leading to victory in the war against Khitan (993-1019) – Emperor Hyeongjong of Goryeo and his political mentor, General Gang Gam-chan, Commander-in-Chief of the Goryeo Army.





Jeon Woo-sung, the director of the series, said “Goryeo-Khitan War” had been in the works since the winter of 2020. He wanted to create a story that had valid implications for the times, but one that the audiences could also enjoy. He said the early Goryeo period, which brought peace and prosperity through the victory against Khitan came to mind.









Noting that KBS’s epic sagas are unique in that they faithfully capture important historical records, but dramatizes them into a story that viewers can enjoy, Jeon said “Goryeo-Khitan War” is not only about war, but also about peace. He says while Emperor Hyeongjong and General Gang Gam-chan lead Goryeo to victory, they also make strenuous efforts to prevent war. He added, “I want to share with viewers the message that only by knowing the true value of peace can wars be won and a country be protected.”





Meanwhile, “Goryeo-Khitan War” is also generating excitement as it marks the return of veteran actor Choi Soo-jong to historical dramas after a decade. He plays Gang Gam-chan, a government official and military commander with great knowledge and resourcefulness who led the Battle of Guiju to victory. Kim Dong-jun of ZE:A plays Hyeonjong, the 8th emperor of Goryeo.





“Goryeo-Khitan War” will premiere on KBS2TV at 9:25 pm on Saturday, Nov. 11.