For today’s MovieSpotlight, film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet joined us from Hong Kong, where both of them were presenting in an academic conference titled The Origins of the South Korean Film Renaissance.





First, they reviewed debut director Kwak Eun-mi’s indie feature ‘A Tour Guide’, which revolves around a North Korean defector.





They also looked at ‘Yellow Door: ′90s Lo-Fi Film’ a documentary on Netflix that’s about a film club in early 1990s Korea. Its members included a young Bong Joon Ho.