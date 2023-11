In 1923, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art became the Smithsonian’s first art museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Over the past century, the museum has curated and developed one of the most significant Asian art collections. It’s now home to more than 46,000 artworks… 5,400 of which have been collected since 2018, when Chase Robinson took the helm as the museum’s director. During that time, he has taken a growing interest in Korean art as well, having visited the country multiple times, and this year the museum also announced that an endowed curatorial position in Korean art and culture will be established for the first time.

Mr Robinson stopped by KBS to talk to us for this week’s Touch Base In Seoul.