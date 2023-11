For today’s #MovieSpotlight, film critics Jason bechervaise and Darcy Paquet review ‘The Marvels’, the latest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Korea’s very own Park Seo-joon.

They will also take a look at ‘A Wild Roomer’ a Korean independent film which premiered at last year’s Busan International Film Festival. The movie won the New Currents Award at the event.