AKMU’s “AKMUTOPIA” solo concert is coming your way this month. It marks the brother-sister duo’s first solo concert in four years. The concert will take place over three days from November 24-26, at Grand Peace Palace in Kyung Hee University. The concert aims to showcase AKMU’s music universe, both past and present, and promises to be a memorable experience for fans.