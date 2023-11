Jungkook’s latest album “Golden” has arrived at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.





According to Billboard on Sunday (local time), the album followed Taylor Swift's "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which topped the chart for the second consecutive week. “Golden” portrays Jungkook's evolution from the team's "golden maknae (youngest)," to a global pop star.





Meanwhile, “Standing Next to You”, the lead single from the album, has hit No. 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100, making him the only K-pop solo artist to have three songs enter the chart’s top 10.