Babymonster, YG Entertainment’s newest girl group, is finally ready to debut.





The group’s debut date has been set to Nov. 27. Their agency said the group’s music video, which will not only showcase the members’ individual talents but also the identity of the team, took five days to shoot and has recently wrapped up.





Babymonster is YG’s first girl group in seven years since the debut of Blackpink. The multinational group’s debut has been delayed for several months.