NCT Dream has teamed up with American singer and songwriter JVKE for a remix of “Broken Melodies”.





“Broken Melodies” is a track included in the group’s 3rd studio album “ISTJ” which was released in July. The album sold more than 3.65 million copies in the first week of sales.





JVKE wrote a series of hit songs for the likes of EXO and Jason Drulo before his 2022 single, “golden hour,” went viral and charted No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100.





Meanwhile, NCT Dream will join the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, one of the largest year-end festivals in the US. This year’s lineup includes SZA, Nicki Minaj and One Republic.