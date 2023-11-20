Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Bottlenose Dolphins

2023-11-20

News



Bottlenose Dolphins 


Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, an endangered species, are spotted in waters off Seogwipo, Jeju Island on Nov. 20 as Jeju pushes to designate the mammal as an “eco legal person” by 2025. 

(Yonhap News)

List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >