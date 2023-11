On Movie Spotlight, Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet review 'Birth', directed by Yu Ji-young and starring Han Hae-in and Lee Han-joo.





The film, which revolves around the struggles a couple face during pregnancy, originally premiered at last year’s Busan International Film Festival.





They also took a look at director Shim Hye-jung’s 'Flowers of Mold', which is about a woman’s fascination with a man after going through his trash.