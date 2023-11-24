Music Bank Lineup (EP.1187 November 24th)





ZEROBASEONE-CRUSH [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV





In their latest musical venture, the mesmerizing "Crush," ZeroBaseOne seamlessly intertwines the dynamic beats of drum-and-bass with the infectious rhythms of jersey club, delivering an enthralling lyrical narrative that echoes the newfound determination coursing through the veins of the group's nine members. Adding depth to the musical journey, the album's supplementary tracks—"Melting Point," "Take My Hand," "Kidz Zone," and "Good Night"—explore a rich spectrum of emotions and aspirations discovered during ZeroBaseOne's transformative odyssey within the vibrant realm of K-pop.





In a joyous celebration of achievement, ZeroBaseOne's EP "Melting Point" attained extraordinary success, surpassing 2.1 million copies in sales shortly after its November 6 release. This notable milestone marks the second consecutive album for the boy band to exceed the 2 million sales threshold. Remarkably, their preceding EP, "Youth In The Shade," achieved this feat four months earlier, accumulating a total of 2,034,594 copies sold as of September, according to the local music tracker Circle Chart.





ZEROBASEONE achieved a groundbreaking milestone as the inaugural K-pop act to attain 1 million album sales within a mere 24 hours for two consecutive releases. Their albums, "Youth In the Shade" and "Melting Point," garnered impressive sales figures of 1,240,000 and 1,450,000 copies, respectively, as announced by their management in a press statement.



