Enhypen's fifth EP "Orange Blood" has sold over 1.87 million copies during the first week of its release, setting a new record for the band.

"Orange Blood," released on Nov. 17, surpassed the record of its previous EP "Dark Blood," which sold 1.32 million copies within the first week of release.





The album is the band's fourth million-seller, following its first full-length album "Dimension: Dilemma" (2021), EP "Manifesto: Day 1" (2022) and EP "Dark Blood."