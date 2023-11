Date: Dec.1-3

Venue: Olympic Park Olympic Hall





Roy Kim will be holding his winter concerts “Roy Note” from Dec. 1-3 at Olympic Hall in Seoul Olympic Park. The concerts were originally scheduled for 2 days but sold out in just three minutes, which led to an additional performance. The singer has said during radio interviews that the performances will feature more than 20 songs that have been rearranged to help everyone feel the year-end spirit.