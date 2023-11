Riize will hold its first meet-and-greet with fans on Dec. 17 in an event titled "Hello, Briize."





Briize is the name of the boy band's official fan club. "Hello, Briize" will not only be the band’s first event with fans, but it will be an event to celebrate the band’s 100th day of debut.





The event will be held twice at Kwangwoon University's Donghae Culture and Arts Center at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 17.