Cho Hae-sung, a former JYP executive behind Stray Kids will launch a brand new boy band named All(H)ours next year.





Cho was a co-founder and former VP of JYP Entertainment. He left to establish Eden Entertainment in 2019. He managed numerous K-pop artists at JYP, including Stray Kids, TWICE and ITZY. Singer Baek A-yeon is currently under Eden Entertainment.





Eden Entertainment says JYP’s CEO Park Jin-young was involved in training the members of All(H)ours.