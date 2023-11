Jungkook of BTS and Justin Timberlake have joined forces for an unexpected collaboration.

The duo got together for a remix of Jungkook’s solo single “3D.”





The remix was released online Friday. According to Big Hit Music, the new remix “enhances the 2000s vibe of old school sound, infusing it with a retro charm.”

The original, “3D (Feat. Jack Harlow)” ranked No. 84 on the latest Billboard’s Hot 100, extending its stay to a seventh week in a row.