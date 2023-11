내 말이 그 말이야 (that’s what I’m saying)

말 [n] what has been (previously said)

semi-polite: 제 말이 그 말이에요





>>This expression is used to indicate what the other person said, their opinion or suggestion is exactly what you were trying to say, or that you completely agree with it.

>> Here, “말” refers to what the other person has previously said. It’s often used in situations where one is responding to or agreeing with what the other person is saying.

>>In the dialogue, Jung-hoo is responding to Soo-jung’s previous comment “지금 남자를 만나고 싶을까” meaning “do you want to date a guy right now” and means he also doesn’t understand why Mirae would want to see a guy right now.