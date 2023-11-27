KBS WORLD TV YouTube | HOT Video Clip of the Week (NOV. 20th - NOV. 27th)

ⓒKBS



The hottest clip of the week goes to ENHYPEN’s “Sweet Venom!”

"Sweet Venom" marks the evolution of the band's storyline, seamlessly picking up where the captivating narrative of their preceding title song, "Bite Me," from the EP "Dark Blood," left off. In this lyrical journey, the song unravels the poignant tale of a young man's unwavering promise of love, a commitment so potent that not even the lethal venom coursing through his veins can deter him from standing steadfastly by the side of his beloved.





This musical endeavor, "Sweet Venom," offers a rich auditory experience with its three distinctive versions. In addition to the primary Korean edition, where the band's own Jay contributes to the lyrical craftsmanship, there's an English rendition and a special collaborative iteration featuring the enchanting vocals of American singer Bella Poarch. Notably, the collaborative version with Poarch is set to be released exclusively in digital format, adding an element of exclusivity for fans to savor.





Known for encapsulating the chaotic and visceral emotions of youth, the band has left an indelible mark with popular tracks like "Drunk-Dazed" and "Fever" from the EP "Border: Carnival" (2021), "Given-Taken" from "Border: Day 1" (2020), and the preceding lead track "Bite Me" from "Dark Blood."



