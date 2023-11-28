Menu Content

Hoarfrost on Mt. Balwang

2023-11-28

Hoarfrost on Mt. Balwang 


Hoarfrost forms on trees at the top of Balwang Mountain in Pyeongchang on Nov. 28. The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasts the cold wave to continue all this week. 

(Yonhap News)

