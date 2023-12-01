Menu Content

Music Bank Lineup (EP.1188 December 1st)

2023-12-01

ATEEZ- Crazy Form [Music Bank] | KBS WORLD TV


ATEEZ has been dominating headlines ever since the revelation of their upcoming album, "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL," marking the epic conclusion to their captivating trilogy, "THE WORLD." The group kicked off an intense promotional campaign, unveiling the tracklist and a tantalizing sneak peek into the album's distinctive sonic landscape.

Adding to the anticipation, ATEEZ dropped the poster for their title track, "Crazy Form," keeping fans on the edge with a suspenseful release date. The excitement reached new heights when the idols surprised everyone with a fresh teaser for the title track on November 29.

Brace yourself for an extraordinary release as ATEEZ crafts an electrifying atmosphere around the album, featuring an enigmatic futuristic vibe in a mesmerizing palette of white, black, and silver aesthetics. "Crazy Form" is poised to lead the charge as the album's inaugural single, aiming to skyrocket sales on its highly anticipated launch day. The synergy between the group and their dedicated fans is palpable, creating a dynamic and supportive community eagerly awaiting the final installment of "THE WORLD" trilogy.

