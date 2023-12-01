Three Bold Siblings (1) 밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기

태주: 예전에 사촌 형도 같이 산다고 하지 않았어?

Didn’t you say before that your cousin also lived with you?





상준: 응, 예전엔 같이 살았는데 결혼하면서 나갔어. 사촌 결혼식 비용도 다 내가 댔다. 아, 내 동생 상민이 기억나지?

Yes, he did. But he left after he got married. I paid for his wedding, you know. Oh, you remember my younger brother Sang-min, right?





태주: 공부 안 하고 멋만 내고 좀 못됐었지?

The one that didn’t study, was only into his looks and was mean?





상준: 정확해. 걘 나더러 유학 보내 달래. 밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기 가 내 인생이다.