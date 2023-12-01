Menu Content

Three Bold Siblings (1) 밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기

#Drama Lines l 2023-12-04

Lines
태주: 예전에 사촌 형도 같이 산다고 하지 않았어?
Didn’t you say before that your cousin also lived with you?

상준: 응, 예전엔 같이 살았는데 결혼하면서 나갔어. 사촌 결혼식 비용도 다 내가 댔다. 아, 내 동생 상민이 기억나지?
Yes, he did. But he left after he got married. I paid for his wedding, you know. Oh, you remember my younger brother Sang-min, right?

태주: 공부 안 하고 멋만 내고 좀 못됐었지?
The one that didn’t study, was only into his looks and was mean?

상준: 정확해. 걘 나더러 유학 보내 달래. 밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기가 내 인생이다.
You’re spot on. Now he wants me to pay for him to study abroad. It’s like pouring water into a bottomless pot. That’s my life. 

Expression of the Week
밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기 (pouring water into a bottomless pot)

밑 [n] The lower part of something, a part that forms the bottom or lower part of something.
빠지다 [v] fall out, For the bottom of a vessel, the sole of a shoe, etc., to fall off
독 [n] jar, a tall, bulging earthenware jar in which jang, fermented paste, alcoholic beverage, kimchi, etc., are stored.
붓다 [v] pour, to put liquid or powder into something.

>> This expression is an idiom used to describe a state in which no matter how much effort or money is spent, there is no limit and no reward. The expression is used to describe a futile effort, or when one’s effort goes to waste. 
>> The expression is often used for situations related to money, as in describing the shortage of money someone may feel despite working hard because there are so many things to spend money on, or as in the dialogue, when someone spends money endlessly helping others. 

