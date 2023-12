Date: Dec 7-10

Venue: Kyung Hee University Peace Hall





Singer Lee So-ra will be holding a concert to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut this year. Titled “To So-ra” the 2023 Lee So-ra concerts will be held for four days from December 7 to 10 at Seoul’s Kyung Hee University Peace Hall. Originally planned for three days, an additional day was added after all seats sold out within a minute of going on sale. The singer will not only perform, but also emcee the event, and surprises like busking performances are said to be in store for fans.