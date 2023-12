BTS' Jungkook continued his winning streak at the 2023 Melon Music Awards, emerging as the most-awarded soloist.





Jungkook clinched four awards during the ceremony on Dec 2, which included – Best Male Solo, Millions Top 10, Top 10 for albums amassing over one million streams within 24 hours of release, and the Hot Trend Award.





Meanwhile, the singer also released a remix of “Standing Next to You” with Usher, which hit the US iTunes list in record time.