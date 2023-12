Aespa has earned a spot on the Financial Times’ list of 25 most influential women of 2023.





It was the only K-pop act to make the list, which also included Beyonce and Margot Robbie.





The article highlighted aespa as “pushing the boundaries of K-pop,” saying the group has been “climbing the ranks, while the top tiers of the Korean charts have been dominated by boy bands."





In the meantime, the group dropped a remake of an all-time favorite Christmas carol, “Jingle Bell Rock,” last week.