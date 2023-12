ITZY will release a new album next month. The new album is called “Born to Be”, and it’s set for release on Jan. 8.





The album will include 10 songs, led by the title track “Untouchable”.





Meanwhile, the group will also embark on its 2nd world tour that will kick off in Seoul in late February. The group has toured around eight U.S. cities and 10 Asian cities during its first world tour, titled "Checkmate," from August 2022 to April this year.