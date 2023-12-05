Menu Content

Harvesting Organic Laver

2023-12-05

Harvesting Organic Laver 


Fishermen in Taean harvest laver on Dec. 5, repeating the process of wetting and drying the seaweed. Three fishing village groups in the county grow laver in this natural way without the use of chemicals, earning the name "organic." 

(Yonhap News)

