For today’s #MovieSpotlight, film critics Jason bechervaise and Darcy Paquet review director Kim Sung-soo’s 12. 12: The Day (서울의 봄).





The historical drama, which focuses on the 12.12 military coup in 1979 led by General Chun Doo-hwan, has been turning into a major box office hit in Korea.





We will also discuss Single in Seoul (싱글 인 서울), the romcom directed by Park Bum-soo and stars Im Soo-jung and Lee Dong-wook.