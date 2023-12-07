Menu Content

Full Concentration

2023-12-07

News



Full Concentration


An exam for rolling admissions into the creative contents department at ChungKang College of Cultural Industries is underway at Suwon Convention Center on Dec. 7. 

(Yonhap News)

