For today’s #MovieSpotlight, film critics Jason bechervaise and Darcy Paquet review one Hollywood and one Korean movie.

First, they’ll discuss Ridley Scott’s epic ‘Napoleon’ Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, which covers the period between the execution of Marie Antoinette in 1793 up to Napoleon’s death in 1821.

They’ll then review ‘Our Season,’ the drama-fantasy which currently sits at no.2 in the Korean box office, and revolves around a dead woman who’s been granted special permission to travel back to Earth as an observer for three days.