Snowy Scene in Chuncheon

2023-12-12

Snowy Scene in Chuncheon


A mountain near Neuratjae in Chuncheon city has turned white on Dec. 12 when heavy snow fell in northwestern Gangwon Province.

(Yonhap News)

