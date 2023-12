BTS' RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have begun their mandatory military service this week.





RM and V began their mandatory service on Monday while Jimin and Jungkook began Tuesday. They follow the footsteps of bandmates Jin, who enlisted last year, and J-Hope and Suga, who enlisted earlier this year.





The four members enlisting this week will be discharged from service in June 2025.