Woodz announced he will be enlisting in January through a letter to fans over the weekend.





The singer plans on releasing a new album before his enlistment. The digital single titled “Amnesia” will be released on Dec. 18. The title track was performed for the first time during his “OO-LI(우리) and” tour which launched in Seoul in October. The tour has taken him to cities in Japan, Europe, Asia and the US.









The tour is named after his fifth EP “OO-LI” which was released in April.