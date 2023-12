ATEEZ has landed on the UK chart with their 2nd studio album.





The album “The World Ep. Fin: Will” landed at No. 2 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100 over the weekend. Among K-pop groups, only BTS and Blackpink have topped this chart before, making ATEEZ’s album the 2nd highest ranking among K-pop acts! The UK Official Chart is considered one of the world’s most authoritative pop music charts, alongside the American Billboard Chart.





Speaking of Billboard, the album also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s main album chart “Billboard 200”.