After months of negotiations, Blackpink has decided to remain under YG Entertainment after their contract expired in August this year.





All four members have decided to extend their contract for group activities and the new contract is believed to be among the most lucrative signed by any music group this year.





Details of the new group contract are not immediately clear, and it seems the agency's individual contracts with Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé are still being negotiated.