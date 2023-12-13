Menu Content

Parrots' Winter Outing

2023-12-13

Parrots' Winter Outing


A citizen feeds pet parrots during a stroll in a park in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province after a bout of rain on Dec. 12. 

(Yonhap News)

