Date: Dec 23-25

Venue: Jamsil Indoor Stadium





Crush will be holding a year-end concert from Dec. 23-25 at the Jamsil Arena. Titled “2023 Crush Concert - Crush Hour: wonderego”, the concert will feature songs from his 3rd full-length album “wonderego” which was released in October. “wonderego” is Crush’s first full-length album in four years, and the upcoming concert follows Crush’s sold-out year-end concert from last year, which led to an encore concert in January.