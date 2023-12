NewJeans will release a winter remix album on Tuesday, December 19.





Titled “NJWMX” (NewJeans Winter Mix), the album’s release date falls on the first anniversary of the release of “Ditto”, which was the group’s first entry on BIllboard’s Hot 100.





The remix album will contain 12 songs, including remix versions of six hit songs and their instrumental versions.





Meanwhile, the group will perform on US network ABC's New Year's Eve show, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest".