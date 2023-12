TWICE will release a new single in February.





Titled “I Got You”, the new single will drop on Feb. 2, 2024. The single is likely to be a pre-release from the group’s upcoming album, which is expected to drop in the first half of 2024.





The group is currently on their “Ready to Be” tour in Japan and Southeast Asia. After concerts in Jakarta and Fukuoka, the tour will resume next year in North America.