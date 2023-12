Veteran K-pop act TVXQ! is poised to return to the K-pop scene with the release of their ninth full-length album, "20&2."

The album is scheduled for release on Dec. 26. It will feature 10 songs across various genres, including the title track, “Rebel.” The album marks the group’s first release in five years.

Following the album's launch, TVXQ! will host the "2023 TVXQ! CONCERT [20&2]" from Dec. 30 to 31, in celebration of their 20th debut anniversary.