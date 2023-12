British magazine Dazed has named EXO’s single “Let Me In” as the No. 1 K-pop song of 2023.





Dazed is a bi-monthly lifestyle magazine that covers culture and entertainment. It released a list of the 50 best K-pop songs of 2023 on Friday.





Following "Let Me In" were Bibi's "Hongdae R&B," Seventeen's "I Don't Understand But I Luv U," Enhypen's "Criminal Love," and more.