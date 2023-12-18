Menu Content

Frozen Mud Flat

2023-12-18

News



Frozen Mud Flat 


A mud flat in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province is seen frozen on Dec. 18 amid a biting cold wave.

(Yonhap News)

