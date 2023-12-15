“My Dad” by Kim Kang

ⓒ Getty Images Bank

The procedure was particularly hard today.

I led an ascetic life to produce healthy sperms once every two weeks. Two eggs a day was a given and I must eat animal protein at least once a day. At least an hour of workout was mandatory and not a single drop of alcohol passed my lips except for the day of procedure and the next day.





The sperms produced by My Dad must meet strict criteria in order for them to be used in the My Family project. Infection and genetic tests conducted when the contract is renewed once every year are done separately. A healthy body doesn’t always produce healthy sperms. The sperm count, mobility, survival rate, and shapes are all inspected at the time of sperm harvest. Only when the sperms meet these state-designated criteria can they be approved as usable sperms. And money is deposited in my account only when the sperms are usable.









진열장과 진열대를 오가며 녀석의 얼굴을 살펴본다.

닮았나? 정말? 높지 않은 코와 두툼한 아랫입술,

쌍꺼풀 없는 눈, 약간 튀어나온 턱,

오른쪽으로 틀어진 비대칭의 얼굴, 닮았다.

I peeked at the young man’s face as I walked between the shelves. Did he take after me? Really? Low nose bridge and plump lower lip. Single-lidded eyes, slightly protruding chin, an asymmetrical face skewed to the right.

We do look alike.





게다가 녀석도 손톱을 물어뜯고 있다.

버릇도 유전되나? 가슴이 쿵쾅거린다.

녀석이 ‘우리 아이’가 맞을까?

이름표에 써있는 이름은 김철수다.

철수라니.

요즘 아이 이름에 철수라는 이름을 붙이는 부모가 있을까.

흔한 선택은 아니다.

뻔한 성에 뻔한 이름이다.

And he was biting his nails. Do personal habits get inherited too? My heart raced. Could he be a My Child?

The name tag said his name was Kim Cheol-su.

What’s with Cheol-su?

No parent names a child Cheol-su these days. It wasn’t a typical choice. A run-of-the-mill name and a run-of-the-mill surname.









# Interview with literary critic Jeon So-yeong

There still remains hope at a time when the government has the power to control human life. Small hope rises from the bond formed among human beings. The story’s main character unconsciously heads to the convenience store upon hearing that the part-time worker there resembled him. But they don’t actually look alike at all, because having an asymmetrical face or biting one’s nail can happen to anyone. Yet Jong-dae still rationalizes the idea that the part-timer could be his son and feels a bond with the young man. The main character’s behavior shows that even when a society is fraught with discrimination or violence, bonds between human beings and family members still exist.









나를 닮지 않았어도 좋다.

사회에 발을 내디딘 ‘우리 아이’를 직접 본 적이 없다.

만약에 그 아이가 ‘우리 아이’ 출신이라면

어깨라도 두드려주고 용돈이라도 쥐어 주고 오리라.

이 세상에 스스로 원해서 오는 사람은 없지만,

‘우리 아이’들은 더더욱 그럴테니까.

Did he really look like me? I didn’t care even if we didn’t look alike. I’ve never seen a My Child who was no longer a child, but a working member of society. If that young man was really a My Child, I would gladly pat him on the back and give him some spending money. Nobody volunteers to be born in this world and nobody can attest to that better than My Child.





공장에서 만들어진 소모품처럼 세상에 나왔다는 것을 자각할 때

그들은 무슨 말을 할까.

언젠가 맞닥뜨릴 ‘우리 아이’들의 복수를 우리가 감당할 수 있을까?

나는 용서받을 수 있을까?

What would they say when they realize that they were brought into this world like some expendable parts manufactured in a factory? Can we deal with the revenge they will seek upon us one day? Can I be forgiven?









Kim Kang (Born in Busan, 1972~ )

Debuted with short story “My Dad” in 2017