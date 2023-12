For today’s #MovieSpotlight, film critics Jason Bechervaise and Darcy Paquet review “Living”, a British remake of the 1952 Japanese film “Ikiru” by legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa.





The remake starring Bill Nighy was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars this year.





They’ll also discuss the Korean independent film “The Ripple”, which premiered at the Busan Film Festival last year.





It focuses on a woman who lost her granddaughter in a rafting accident, and a close friend of the girl who died.