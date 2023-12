On November 16th 2023, many Koreans who sat down to watch the South Korean men’s national football team’s World Cup Qualifying match against Singapore may have been surprised to see a Korean name on the team sheet for Singapore. And that name is Song Ui-young.

The South Korea-born, Singaporean national has had an extensive career spanning over a decade overseas, playing in Singapore, Thailand, and now Indonesia.

And since 2021, the midfielder has collected over 20 caps for the Singapore national football team.

Song Ui-young joined us on Touch Base in Seoul to talk to us about his career, becoming a Singaporean national, and playing against the Taegeuk Warriors.