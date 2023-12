한시름 놨어. ((one can) sleep in peace)





한시름 [n] great anxiety; big concern

놓다 [v.] relax, ease; To forget or discard one's worries, anxiety, etc.





Semi-polite/polite – 한시름 놨어요.





>> This expression is used to express that something you were worried about has been resolved and you feel more at ease.

>> “놓다” is a verb meaning to let go, relax or ease. In this case, it means to relieve one’s worries or concerns.

>>You can also say “마음을 놓다” instead of “한시름 놓다” to express relief over something you were worried or concerned about.