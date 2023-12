We have a very special festive interview lined up. In the room with Daniel Choy are over 30 young students from the Czech Republic, who are the members of the boys choir Boni Pueri.

One of Europe’s most famous musical ensembles is toured South Korea for a series of Christmas concerts.

The choir and their conductor, Marek Štilec, join the show to talk about the history of the choir, visiting Korea, and more.